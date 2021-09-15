Ravi Shastri to Step Down as Head Coach After T20 World Cup: Sources

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of India, will step down from his post after the conclusion of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Shastri’s term will come to an end after the ICC event and he does not want to renew his contract, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources said. Shastri has expressed his decision to the top officials of the board, they said. He will discontinue the role as head coach and the BCCI will have to find a coach for the Indian team.

After serving as head coach from 2017 to 2019, Shastri was reappointed for another two years in August 2019. His current term is set to end with the conclusion of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which will begin on October 17 and end on November 14.

Sources claimed that Ravi Shastri has already informed the BCCI officials that he will resign from the post once the contract expires. Sources went on to claim that the contract of Shashtri’s assistant will not be renewed.

The sources in the know of the development said that head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Sridhar Virat will not be in charge of the team post ICC T20 world cup. However, batting coach Vikram Rathore may continue to remain on the post.

The board has already started discussions on appointing a new head coach for the team after the T20 World Cup. The board will invite applications for the post of head coach of the Indian team. Selection and interview will be done based on application.

In some media reports, it is being speculated that former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will be the new head coach of the Indian team. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is also in the contention for the top post, reports said.

According to sources, the new head coaches and support staff will be in charge of Team India’s tour of South Africa which begins on December 16 after the T20 World Cup. However, the new coach will not be seen in the two-Test series at home against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup. According to a section of the board, if necessary, Team India can play against the New Zealand series by extending the contract of Shastri by another month.

According to media reports, BCCI was also not interested in renewing the contract of Shastri. Sources claimed that Shastri understood the attitude of the board and made his decision to step down from the post after the ICC event.

The Indian cricket team has not won any ICC Trophy under Shastri’s supervision. However, in the bilateral series against Australia and England, the Indian team tasted success on foreign soil under Shahstri’s coaching.

