Ravi Shastri Turns 60: Indian Cricket Team's Achievements and Records Under Shaz as Coach

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVI SHASTRI: Ravi Shastri was of the most prolific all-rounders in the Indian team after Kapil Dev. Ravi played as an opener as well as a middle-order batsman. By the time he retired, Ravi had scored 6938 international runs and taken 280 international wickets.

In his time playing days, Shastri was very much the glamour boy of Indian cricket. He had an imposing physique as he was tall and good-looking. Shaz, as he is called fondly by his fans, still has the same flamboyant persona.

In fact Shastri’s popularity increased when he donned the hat of a commentator. Ravi can be regarded as a true servant of Indian cricket because of his contributions as a coach of the Indian cricket team.

Ravi Shastri was the director of the Indian cricket team for a period of two years starting in 2014. Then Shastri was appointed as the head coach of the team in 2017. Even though the Indian team didn’t win an ICC trophy while Shastri was at the helm, the team achieved great success across all formats of the game.

As Ravi Shastri celebrates his 60th birthday on May 27, let us look at the achievements of the Indian team while Ravi Shastri was the head coach.

Test Cricket

India became a powerhouse in Test cricket since Ravi Shastri became the head coach. Under Shastri’s reign, India won 25 matches out of 43 Test matches that the team played. That translates to a staggering two wins for every loss.

Indian won every series it played except the one during the England tour in 2018 that India lost 1-4, the 1-2 away loss against South Africa and the 0-2 away loss against New Zealand. India also lost the WTC final loss against New Zealand in England.

Remarkably, India were the No.1 team in ICC rankings for 37 months under Shastri’s reign.

India won 54 out of 81 ODI matches that it played under Ravi Shastri. The team had a staggering W/L ratio of 2.25.

India also reached the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup where they lost to New Zealand.

While Shastri was the head coach, India’s record in T20 cricket was phenomenal. India played a total of 69 T20 matches in Shastri’s reign and won 44 of them. Out of the 23 series that India played while Shastri was coach, the team won 15 of them and lost only 5 series.

