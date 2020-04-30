Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor's Death

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing of Rishi Kapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

IANS |April 30, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor's Death

The sports fraternity has come in unison to pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away aged 67 early on Thursday morning. Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday night after complaining he was not feeling well.

The news comes in just a day after the sudden demise of another acting maestro Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

India skipper Virat Kohli was one of the first to express grief on social media after Rishi's untimely death.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Kohli tweeted.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing of Rishi Kapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

Former India cricketer Madan Lal wrote: "Shocking and devastating this news has been. Can't imagine that Rishi Kapoor is no more. 2020 has been devastating."

"Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul," said India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Ace India woman cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted: "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji. Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking, jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers. Huge loss. Will miss dearly on the silver screen."

"Heart Broken Broken heart. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family," former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis tweeted.

50 years of Rishi kapoorOff The FieldRavi ShastriRishi KapoorRishi Kapoor deathvirat kohliWaqar Younis

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more