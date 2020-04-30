Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor's Death

The sports fraternity has come in unison to pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away aged 67 early on Thursday morning. Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday night after complaining he was not feeling well.
The news comes in just a day after the sudden demise of another acting maestro Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.
India skipper Virat Kohli was one of the first to express grief on social media after Rishi's untimely death.
"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Kohli tweeted.
This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020
This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔
One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters .. just a reminder . Will miss u both pic.twitter.com/BgpruQOy02— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 30, 2020
One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters .. just a reminder . Will miss u both pic.twitter.com/BgpruQOy02
Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing of Rishi Kapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family."
Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020
Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5
Former India cricketer Madan Lal wrote: "Shocking and devastating this news has been. Can't imagine that Rishi Kapoor is no more. 2020 has been devastating."
"Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul," said India head coach Ravi Shastri.
Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute.My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020
Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute.My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez
Ace India woman cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted: "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji. Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking, jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers. Huge loss. Will miss dearly on the silver screen."
"Heart Broken Broken heart. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family," former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis tweeted.
Heart Broken 💔. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.#RIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/wVLxqD5INW— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) April 30, 2020
Heart Broken 💔. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.#RIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/wVLxqD5INW
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor's Death
Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing of Rishi Kapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family."
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings