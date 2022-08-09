Ravi Shastri Watches The Hundred With Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani | Pics Go Viral

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently busy with commentary duties in England for the second edition of The Hundred tournament. He was recently spotted at the Lord’s along with Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Shastri, on Tuesday, tweeted a photo of himself along with Pichai and Ambani. “In the August company of two people who love their cricket at Lord’s Cricket Ground – Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr Sundar Pichai at The Hundred,” read the caption of the post.

In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket – Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022

The ever-rising popularity of T20I cricket is seen as a big threat to the existence of ODIs and Tests. The International Cricket Council (ICC) already came up with World Test Championship in order to revive the longest format of the game. At a critical point like this, the format of The Hundred tournament is perceived as the future of cricket. Each team’s innings comprises 100 balls in this format and more importantly, there are no wides or no-balls.

While talking about the future of Test cricket, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri recently provided a unique solution. Shastri, while commentating for Sky Sports, opined that only the top six teams playing cricket should take part in Tests. Shastri believes that the number of teams playing in this format should be reduced to keep Test cricket alive.

“You cannot have 12 teams or ten teams. You keep the top six, keep the quality and respect quality over quantity. That’s the only way you open a window for other cricket to be played. Expand teams in one-day cricket and T20 cricket if you want the game to spread. But Test cricket will have to reduce the number of teams that play,” Shastri said.

Though, Shastri’s ideas were not accepted by others present in the commentary box. His co-commentators felt that a move like this can be counterproductive. And Shastri had his reply ready. The 60-year-old maintained that lack of competitiveness can result in a Test match coming to an end in two or three days. Shastri believes that it will certainly disappoint the broadcasters and needless to say that something like this would be the last nail in the coffin.

Ravichandran Ashwin also vehemently opposed Shastri’s views on this. The Indin spinner feels that if Shastri’s proposals are implemented then a country like Ireland will not be able to play Test matches.

“Recently Ravi bhai said Test cricket should be made as a format that only 3-4 nations play. But when 3-4 nations play, teams like Ireland won’t get won’t get the opportunity to play,” Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here