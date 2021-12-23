Ravi Shastri Will be Seen in a New Role for South Africa Series, Watch Video

Ravi Shastri may have been relieved from his role as the head coach of the Indian team but it seems like he’s not too far away from Indian cricket. In what is going to be the team’s first away assignment without the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli duo, India’s Tour of South Africa is going to serve as a much anticipated one.

In the promo released by Star Sports ahead of the tour which is scheduled to begin on December 26, one can see the former head coach and commentator in a new avatar – preparing audiences for the upcoming series. With this promo, Ravi Shastri seems to be gearing up to resume his career as a broadcaster.

Watch it here:

There's a first time for everything! 😇I'm ready to #BelieveInBlue & cheer for #TeamIndia as they look to quench their #FirstKaThirst in the #SAvIND Test Series.1st Test | Starts Dec 26 | @StarSportsIndia & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/B9syaRyHIf— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 23, 2021

The promo titled ‘First Ka Thirst,’ shows Shastri highlighting India’s achievements in South Africa before predicting a Test series victory in the Rainbow nation. The 59-year-old also made a dig at the Australian cricket team at the conclusion of the video, alluding to India’s first-ever Test series triumph in Australia during the 2018-19 tour.

This time around, India has a fairly realistic chance to defeat the hosts as South Africa’s batting line-up appears inexperienced and their bowling unit also received a setback on Monday when Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the three-match series. Additionally, Quinton de Kock is expected to miss the final two matches due to a paternity leave.

If India manage to win the Test series in South Africa, it will be their first series victory in the country. The last time India toured South Africa in 2018, the Kohli-Shastri duo was still at helm on their first assignment overseas together. Interestingly, this will also be the first assignment of the new collaboration that Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Test skipper Virat Kohli have undertaken.

