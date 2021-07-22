Ravi Shastri Will Continue to Coach Team India; Here's Why Aakash Chopra Feels This

Even before the start of the Sri Lanka series, there were many who wanted Rahul Dravid as the next coach of the Indian team, and now after the win in the ODI series, those voices have only got stronger. There are many factors that work in favour of the former India captain. He has good relations with the players and has worked with almost every youngster in Team India.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Dravid can certainly take the charge but there is one competition. “I don’t think Rahul Dravid is going to put his name on the list. There can be just one competition if Rahul says he wants to be India’s coach. If he wants, then it will be a strong fight. But if Dravid doesn’t put his name, whoever puts his name on that list, he will not be able to stand in front of Ravi Shastri, that is what I believe but then we shall find out,” said Chopra as quoted by HT.

“I don’t think there is going to be any change. I feel Ravi Shastri will continue. Just because there is a process, applications will be invited, there will be some recce. I don’t see a change in the offing, to be very honest,” he added.

Meanwhile, Former India fast bowler and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad has revealed through a tweet that Deepak Chahar was once rejected by coach Greg Chappell, when the youngster was trying to get into the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and signaled that overseas coaches cannot be taken seriously.

“Deepak Chahar Was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. And he single-handedly won a match with not even his primary skills. Moral of the story - Believe in yourself and don’t take overseas coaches too seriously," Prasad tweeted.

