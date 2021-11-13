Ravi Shastri Would like to Invite Meme Makers for a Drink

Ravi Shastri ended his celebrated tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team with the T20 World Cup 2021. Shastri remained at the helm for more than four years, and the team touched newer heights during his time. Be it reaching the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup or winning their first-ever home series in Australia, India under Shastri continued to flourish as one of the strongest cricketing sides. However, Shastri’s personality, both on and off the field, also gave life to a streak of memes on social media.

The memes were mostly related to Shastri’s personality and his alleged love for alcohol. Some of the famous memes involve Shastri’s pictures from the dressing room being given hilarious imaginative twists about the game of the day. While the memes do make cricket fans laugh, one may wonder how Shastri would react to them.

It may come as a surprise to fans that the former Indian head coach wasn’t much bothered about the memes, and in fact, enjoyed some of them.

“I quite enjoyed some of them (memes). That’s talent also. When they suddenly make me have a paunch, then it disappears the next day,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

“There are bottles everywhere, it is a laugh at my expense. So at least in tough times, you kept people in good humour,” Shastri said while adding that he would like to invite some of these meme-makers for a drink.

Talking about his stint, Shastri said his tenure as the India head coach has given him more “job satisfaction” than anything else, though he admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic saw a lot of sacrifice from the team.

Shastri will be succeeded by Rahul Dravid whose tenure starts with the home series against New Zealand beginning November 17. New Zealand will tour India for three T20Is and two Tests after playing the T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia.

It will be interesting to see whether Dravid gives the same meme material to social media like his predecessor.

