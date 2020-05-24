India head coach Ravi Shastri's kept himself busy during the lockdown with a variety of things, but a recent announcement about the guidelines for resumption of cricket by the ICC brought out a witty post from him.
Keeping in mind the social distancing norms Shastri got his dogs together but kept to norms as seen in his post on social media.
After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle pic.twitter.com/oro2SOhZZI— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 24, 2020
After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle pic.twitter.com/oro2SOhZZI
Shastri shared two pictures with his dogs and wrote: "After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle."
While the first picture shows him in a huddle with five dogs, the second one sees one walking off in style, wearing a pair of shades.
The Shastri-coached India could play South Africa in August in a three-match T20I series if governments of both countries allow.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ravi Shastri's Ensures Home Team Follows ICC's Latest Guidelines
The Shastri-coached India could play South Africa in August in a three-match T20I series if governments of both countries allow.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings