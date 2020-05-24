Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Ravi Shastri's Ensures Home Team Follows ICC's Latest Guidelines

The Shastri-coached India could play South Africa in August in a three-match T20I series if governments of both countries allow.

Cricketnext Staff |May 24, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Ravi Shastri's Ensures Home Team Follows ICC's Latest Guidelines

India head coach Ravi Shastri's kept himself busy during the lockdown with a variety of things, but a recent announcement about the guidelines for resumption of cricket by the ICC brought out a witty post from him.

Keeping in mind the social distancing norms Shastri got his dogs together but kept to norms as seen in his post on social media.

Shastri shared two pictures with his dogs and wrote: "After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle."

While the first picture shows him in a huddle with five dogs, the second one sees one walking off in style, wearing a pair of shades.

The Shastri-coached India could play South Africa in August in a three-match T20I series if governments of both countries allow.

coronavirus humouriccIndia CricketIndia Head CoachOff The FieldRavi Shastrisocial distancing

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more