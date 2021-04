Ravi Shastri’s Latest Photo of Chilling With Indian Cricketers is All About Team Bonding and Unity

The Indian men’s cricket team has been in great form since the beginning of the England tour of India 2021. The team have been on the winning end of both the Test and T20I series till now. Most recently, the Virat Kohli-led team managed to win the first match of the three-match ODI series. The Indian cricket team coach, Ravi Shastri who is clearly very happy with the men in blue, shared a picture in which one can spot a bunch of Indian cricketers having a good time over a meal in Pune.

In the caption of his post, Shastri has emphasised on team unity. Smiling wide in the photo are Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal,among others.

India will be squaring off against England in the second ODI match on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In the first match, the Kohli led team registered the win by 66 runs. The outing was extra special for Krunal after he managed to score 50 runs in just 26 ballsto become the fastest 50-run scorer ODI debutant. He dedicated this record to his late father, who he lost earlier this year. In the match, the Indian side had set a target of 317/5. England got all out for 251.

The Indian side had registered the win in the Test series by 4-1 and bagged the T20I tournament by 3-2 victory. There is no doubt that the team will also be aiming for the win in the ODI series as well. All the ODI matches are being played behind the closed doors as the coronavirus cases are witnessing a spike in Maharashtra.

Here is a look at the possible playing 11 of both sides, for the match on March 26:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood