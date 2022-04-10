Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First Player to Get Retired Out in IPL History; Former Cricketers React

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin became the first player in IPL history to get retired out during the high-octane clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Ashwin played a crucial knock of 28-run off 23 balls to revive Rajasthan’s innings from a tricky stage when they were four down for 67. During the penultimate over, the veteran all-rounder made a sacrificing call of getting himself retired out to make way for Riyan Parag in the middle who has a slightly better ability to clear the boundary rope in the final overs.

It did not happen before in the history of the tournament which started way back in 2008 but Ashwin being a trendsetter made the big decision so that Parag can come and attack the bowlers at the business end of the innings.

Ash, retired out, but played his part. 👏🙏— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2022

Several former cricketers reacted to the move as they felt that it was only a matter of time for it to happen in modern-day cricket. They called it a smart tactical move which we might witness a lot in future.

“Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game of in the 21st century," West Indies legend Ian Bishop wrote.

Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game of in the 21st century.😊😊— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2022

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan hailed Ashwin to take the big decision. “First ever in #IPL history. Retired out, who else but #Ashwin," he wrote.

First ever in #IPL history. Retired out, who else but #Ashwin— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2022

“Retired OUT….it was only a matter of time we saw it in the #IPL2022 Makes a lot of sense," Lisa Sthalekar wrote on Twitter.

Retired OUT….it was only a matter of time we saw it in the #IPL2022 Makes a lot of sense.— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 10, 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is very vocal about his views also reacted on the same and wrote, “Retired OUT .. love it .. @rajasthanroyals #IPL2022."

Former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra wrote, “Retire-Out. First of many. De-stigmatise it."

Retire-Out. First of many. De-stigmatise it.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2022

Shimron Hetmyer, who was batting alongside Ashwin at the moment, was not aware of the big call from Ashwin.

“I had no idea about it (Ashwin’s retirement) - he was also a bit tired. It was a good decision, as the kid (Parag) hit a six for us," he said after the first innings.

