Ravichandran Ashwin Celebrates 33rd Birthday

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 33 today, 17th September, as he gets ready to weave his web of spin around the South African batsmen ahead of the home Test series against the Proteas.

Cricketnext Staff |September 17, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Ashwin is the fastest ever bowler to reach 300 Test wickets, and has an impressive record of 342 wickets in 65 Tests, at an average of 25.44. In 2016, he won the coveted gong of the ICC Cricketer of The Year, and he was most recently playing in the English county championship for Nottinghamshire.

Ashwin also has four Test centuries to his name, and has played some crucial knocks for India over the years. Even though he finds himself out of favour currently as far as the Indian limited overs sides are concerned, he is still an extremely important asset to the Indian Test team, especially in home series’.

