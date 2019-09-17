Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 33 today, 17th September, as he gets ready to weave his web of spin around the South African batsmen ahead of the home Test series against the Proteas.
Ashwin is the fastest ever bowler to reach 300 Test wickets, and has an impressive record of 342 wickets in 65 Tests, at an average of 25.44. In 2016, he won the coveted gong of the ICC Cricketer of The Year, and he was most recently playing in the English county championship for Nottinghamshire.
Test wicket No. 100 ✅Test wicket No. 200 ✅Test wicket No. 300 ✅Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 🎉🎉 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7xJB4JQ8Bz— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2019
Test wicket No. 100 ✅Test wicket No. 200 ✅Test wicket No. 300 ✅Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 🎉🎉 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7xJB4JQ8Bz
Ashwin also has four Test centuries to his name, and has played some crucial knocks for India over the years. Even though he finds himself out of favour currently as far as the Indian limited overs sides are concerned, he is still an extremely important asset to the Indian Test team, especially in home series’.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ravichandran Ashwin Celebrates 33rd Birthday
Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 33 today, 17th September, as he gets ready to weave his web of spin around the South African batsmen ahead of the home Test series against the Proteas.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings