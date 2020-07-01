Ravichandran Ashwin Clarifies Dig at David Warner Was ‘Light Hearted Banter’

As soon as the government of India banned 59 apps, including TikTok, on Monday night, the social media platforms have seen meme fests raging.
Many questioned the future of TikTok stars across the country. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also had such a question for Australian cricketer David Warner. Tweeting the app ban news, the right arm off break bowler had written, “Appo Anwar?”, which roughly translates to “Then Anwar?”, and tagged the Australian opener.
Appo Anwar? @davidwarner31 😉 https://t.co/5slRjpmAIs— Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 29, 2020
Warner had grown to be one of the biggest TikTok stars in a very short time. The player used to make innovative and hilarious videos where his whole family would participate. Much of his content had Indian touch as he would comply to demands from Indian fans.
With TikTok banned in India, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman’s fanbase is sure to suffer. Ashwin’s tease was very well taken by the majority and many people had a laughing fit. But not all were happy with the poke.
One Twitter user wrote, “You were not raised properly”. The all-rounder Test asset for India calmly responded to the tweet. He mentioned that
his comments were made with good intentions and it was only a “light hearted banter”.
Ashwin wrote, “It’s a light hearted banter in Tamil. Can be so easily missed due to context and language barrier. I appreciate you being a @davidwarner31 fan, my respect for him is still intact. Tc”.
It’s a light hearted banter in Tamil. Can be so easily missed due to context and language barrier. I appreciate you being a @davidwarner31 fan, my respect for him is still intact. Tc— Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 30, 2020
