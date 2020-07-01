Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

93/3 (7.4)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin Clarifies Dig at David Warner Was ‘Light Hearted Banter’

As soon as the government of India banned 59 apps, including TikTok, on Monday night, the social media platforms have seen meme fests raging.

Trending Desk |July 1, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Clarifies Dig at David Warner Was ‘Light Hearted Banter’

As soon as the government of India banned 59 apps, including TikTok, on Monday night, the social media platforms have seen meme fests raging.

Many questioned the future of TikTok stars across the country. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also had such a question for Australian cricketer David Warner. Tweeting the app ban news, the right arm off break bowler had written, “Appo Anwar?”, which roughly translates to “Then Anwar?”, and tagged the Australian opener.

Warner had grown to be one of the biggest TikTok stars in a very short time. The player used to make innovative and hilarious videos where his whole family would participate. Much of his content had Indian touch as he would comply to demands from Indian fans.

With TikTok banned in India, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman’s fanbase is sure to suffer. Ashwin’s tease was very well taken by the majority and many people had a laughing fit. But not all were happy with the poke.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Trolls TikTok Star David Warner as India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

One Twitter user wrote, “You were not raised properly”. The all-rounder Test asset for India calmly responded to the tweet. He mentioned that

his comments were made with good intentions and it was only a “light hearted banter”.

Ashwin wrote, “It’s a light hearted banter in Tamil. Can be so easily missed due to context and language barrier. I appreciate you being a @davidwarner31 fan, my respect for him is still intact. Tc”.

australiacricketcricketerDavid WarnerDavid Warner tiktokIndia CricketOff The FieldRavichandran AshwinTikToktiktok bantiktok starstwitter

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more