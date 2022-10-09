Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoys Australia vs England T20 Match Alongside Three Indian Players | See Pics

Team India is already in Australia where they are preparing hard for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ahead of the all-important clash against Pakistan, India have setup their base in the Western city of Perth where they are training before their two upcoming practice matches against the local side on Monday and Thursday. Following this, the team will leave for Brisbane where they will be up against Australia and New Zealand in the two unofficial games before the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Arrives in Australia, Begins Training in Perth – See Photo

Nevertheless, a few Team India players took some time out and visited the new Optus stadium in Perth which is playing host to the first T20I match between Australia and England. In a Instagram story, Ashwin was seen enjoying the match with the likes of Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Team India has arrived in Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, starting next week. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan a couple of weeks later at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the Indian contingent arrived Down Under well in advance to acclimatize to the condition and have proper practice before heading into the showpiece event.

Also Read: ‘Would Not Call it a Second String Side’: Keshav Maharaj on Shikhar Dhawan-led India

The team underwent their first training session at the WACA stadium in Perth. Rohit Sharma and Co train under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and have several practice matches lined up before the main event.

The BCCI on Friday shared a picture from Team India’s training session at Perth.

Rohit & Co left for Australia in the wee hours of Thursday. A video of the team departing from the Mumbai airport shows the likes of KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya alighting the team bus and heading inside the airport. Also among the presence was Virat Kohli who is expected to be the mainstay of Team India’s batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

As of now, the team is stationed in Perth. They will soon be travelling to Sydney where they are scheduled to play two warm-up games against New Zealand and hosts Australia before taking on Pakistan in the all-important opener on October 23.

The BCCI had named a 15-man squad on September 12 with Rohit leading the side and KL Rahul being his deputy. The line-up also includes frontline batters in Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav while the list of all-rounders includes Pandya, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here