Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya & Kuldeep Yadav Groove to Vaathi Coming From Vijay-starred Master, Watch Video The song 'Vaathi Coming' starring megastar Vijay from the movie master has become a viral sensation racking up over 54 million views in under a month. The video posted by Ashwin on his Instagram account is also garnering good numbers with over 3 lac views in just two hours.

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video on social media of him Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav grooving to the popular song 'Vaathi Coming' from Tamil movie Master. In the video shot during Team India's training session Ashwin and Pandya can be seen starting dancing to the beat of the song before Yadav joins the fun.

The Indian camp seems to be in a very relaxed mood ahead of the third Test at Motera which is expected to be a turner, despite it being a pink-ball Test.

The world's largest cricket stadium will also have 11 centre strips, which is also unique, along with never-before-heard four dressing rooms with in-built gymnasium, said Gujarat Cricket Association's joint secretary Anil Patel.

The Motera stadium had undergone extensive renovation which started when current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was in charge of state cricket unit.

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, which is more than Melbourne Cricket Ground, the GCA will put up around 55,000 tickets on sale for the next two Test matches at the venue.

Recently, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's knock-outs were held at the Motera.

The stadium, spread in an area of 63 acres, also has 6 indoor pitches with bowling machines. This is in addition to the outdoor practice pitches and two practice grounds with a small pavilion area,