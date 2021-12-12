CricketNext

Ravichandran Ashwin is Definitely Here to Stay in White-Ball Cricket: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma with R Ashwin during the second T20I against NZ. (AP Image)

Rohit Sharma heaped huge praise on Ashwin's versatility and called him an all-rounder bowler who can bowl anytime and anywhere.

Cricketnext Staff

Team India newly appointed ODI captain Rohit Sharma believes that veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is going to be a crucial part of white-ball cricket in the coming years. Ashwin returned to the limited-overs set-up this year with the T20 World Cup after a gap of almost four years. Ashwin, who has been a regular in India’s Test side for the past decade, lost his place in white-ball cricket in the past few years due to the emergence of wrist spinners in Indian cricket.

Ashwin made a sensational comeback to limited-overs format with impressive performances in the 2021 T20 WC and New Zealand series.

Rohit heaped huge praise on Ashwin’s versatility and called him an all-rounder bowler who can bowl anytime and anywhere.

“Ashwin will give you that flexibility, you can use him in the powerplay or the middle over, so having a bowler like that – an all-rounder bowler I’d like to call – who can bowl anytime and anywhere in whatever situation, is always important,” Sharma was quoted as saying while speaking to journalist Boria Majumdar on ‘Backstage with Boria’.

From international cricket to franchise league, Ashwin has bowled well in both powerplay overs and at the death as Rohit said that the veteran spinner is a great addition to the Indian team.

“You don’t want one-dimensional bowlers where you know he can only bowl outside powerplay, he cannot bowl in the death, can only bowl to right-handers, can only bowl to left-handers. The more options you have with bowlers the better, that’s what I felt,” he stated.

“I thought he’d be a great addition, and I think he’s here to stay. He’s definitely here to stay,” the Indian ODI captain added.

Meanwhile, Ashwin continues to impress in Test cricket as he has bridged the gap with top-ranked bowler Pat Cummins in ICC Test rankings after finishing with four wickets in each innings in India’s 372-run victory.

Ashwin has gained 43 rating points to reach a total of 883 and is 67 points ahead of third-placed Josh Hazlewood.

first published:December 12, 2021, 10:28 IST