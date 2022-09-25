Ravichandran Ashwin Lashes Out At England Duo for Making Fun at Deepti Sharma's Run Out

Indian bowler Deepti Sharma is on the receiving end of quite a lot of criticism for her action for dismissing Charlie Dean during the final and third ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s on Saturday (September 24).

England were chasing a target of 170 runs, wherein they lost wickets at short intervals. However, batting at no.9, it seemed that Dean had some different plans that could lead the hosts to a shocking win. But, it all came to an end when Deepti ended Dean’s innings with a run out while backing up.

Duleep Trophy 2022: West Zone Crush South Zone by 294 Runs to Win Title

The incident occurred in the third delivery of the 44th over when Dean was backing out and Deepti hit the stumps for a run out. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the innings came down after she was signalled ‘out’.

Following the dismissal, Deepti faced a lot of criticism from several England players including Sam Billings and James Anderson. But India ace bowler Ravichandran Ashwin rushed to Deepti’s defence and brutally took down the England duo with a tweet.

Billings stated, “There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket…”

“Well within the laws but not in the spirit. Just my opinion… the law should be changed back to a warning system or penalty runs for excessive backing up for eg”.

Safe to say… a few people disagree 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Joining the forces with Billings, pacer Anderson stated, “Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball”.

Reacting to Anderson, Billings quipped, “Imagine how many more wickets you could get James”.

Imagine how many more wickets you could get James 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

However, Ashwin immediately responded out to their tweets and favoured Deepti by questioning the English duo’s notion of ‘social stigma’ and felt that the Indian Women spinner should be given ‘a bravery award’.

He wrote, “In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ?”

In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022

Deepti displayed an all-around performance at Lord’s as she scalped the wicket of Freya Kemp, who could only muster five runs off 10 balls. Along with ball, she also showcased good performance with the bat. She managed to put an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 106 balls, including seven fours.

India Women defeated England in the third and final ODI to clinch the three-match series with a clean sweep. It became a special match for team India as cricket great Jhulan Goswami ended her international cricket career on a winning note.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here