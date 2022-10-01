Ravichandran Ashwin Left in Splits After Fan Asks Him to Skip Training to Watch Ponniyin Selvan: I

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I has created quite a buzz after its release in theatres on Friday. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the historical epic and veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of them.

Ashwin, after arriving in Guwahati for the second T20I against South Africa, asked his fans on Twitter to help in finding out if the Tamil movie is being screened in the city. And, one social media user’s hilarious reply left the seasoned campaigner in splits.

“Guwahati!! Any shows of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Tamil? Do your thing Twitter,” Ashwin posted on Friday.

Guwahati!! Any shows of #PonniyinSelvan1 in Tamil ? Do your thing #Twitter 🤓 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2022

A social media user was successful in finding a show for Ashwin in Guwahati.

However, Ashwin replied that he will not be able to watch the movie on Friday as the timing clashed with his practice schedule. The person then quipped, “Skip the practice. Let me get permission from the coach.”

And, Ashwin couldn’t control his laughter.

Coming back to the series, Ashwin will be hoping to continue his brilliance with the ball in the second match against South Africa. The 36-year-old did not pick up a wicket in the opening T20I but conceded just eight runs in his four overs.

India’s terrific bowling helped them in restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 106/8. India successfully reached the target with eight balls to spare.

Ashwin did perform well in the first match but he will certainly have to fight for his spot in the squad for the next game. There have been calls to include Yuzvendra Chahal in the team in place of Ashwin.

Ashwin has played only six T20Is in 2022 and managed to claim five wickets at an economy rate of 6.13. Overall, he has 66 wickets to his name in T20I cricket after featuring in 57 matches.

The opening T20I against the Proteas had also turned out to be a comeback game for Ashwin. He was selected for the three-match T20I series against Australia but did not manage to feature in a single match.

The third and final match between Indian and South Africa will be played on Tuesday in Indore.

