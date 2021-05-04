Ravichandran Ashwin Likely to be Available For Last Leg of IPL 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin will reportedly rejoin his franchise Delhi Capitals for the final leg of IPL 2021 after taking a break mid-way through the ongoing season, Last month, Ashwin had announced he’s leaving IPL bio-bubble to be with his family as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Later on, his wife revealed that multiple members of their families had contracted the deadly virus and are undergoing treatment for the same.

“I would be taking a break from this year’s IPL from tomorrow,” Ashwin had said after his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times.”

For their final leg of IPL 2021, DC will be in Kolkata where they are scheduled to play five matches starting with Rajasthan Royals on May 11 followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

However, Ashwin will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day period of quarantine and test negative for coronavirus before being allowed re-entry into DC bio-bubble and link up with the squad.

With IPL reporting multiple cases of coronavirus, dark clouds are hovering over the future of the season with BCCI having already cancelled a scheduled match on Monday between Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB in Ahmedabad.

BCCI is now facing a scheduling nightmare with reports emerging that the entire season could be moved to Mumbai which has three venues.

Two cricketers including Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier (both KKR) and multiple non-playing members of CSK are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

