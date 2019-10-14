Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ravichandran Ashwin Moves to Seventh in Latest ICC Rankings

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has continued his rise in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after the Pune Test against South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has continued his rise in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after his stupendous show with the ball in the Pune Test against South Africa which India won by an innings and 137 runs.

Ashwin, who had entered the top 10 after the first Test in Visakhapatnam, has now moved to the seventh spot, courtesy his six wickets which he took against the Proteas in the second Test.

The other Indian in the top 10 is Jasprit Bumrah, who has maintained his third spot despite not being a part of the current squad playing against Faf du Plessis's men.

A ruthless Indian unit were on top of their game as they bowled South Africa out twice in less than two days to wrap up the three-match Test series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in Pune after they won by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday.

Once Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on to begin Day 4 with, India’s bowlers knew the onus was on them to ensure they would not have a long day in the sun. South Africa began the day 326 runs behind India’s first innings total after being bowled out for 275 on Day 3 and were bundled out for 189 midway through the final session on Day 4.

India, who have already take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, will face South Africa in the final Test beginning Saturday in Ranchi.

With the victory, India also registered their 11th consecutive home series win, beating the previous record of ten straight home series wins set by Australia on two occasions.

(With IANS inputs)

