Ravichandran Ashwin Posts Funny Clip of Him Bowling Left Handed Ahead of Second Test

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has never been one to take himself too seriously, always up for a laugh on and off the field. And ahead of the pink ball Test in Kolkata, Ashwin posted a video of himself bowling left-handed that had Twitter in splits.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Initially, there was a different video of a lower quality that was circulating of Ashwin rolling over his left-arm during practice. As if right on cue, Ashwin then posted the following video.

In the past, Ashwin has also tried his luck at leg-spin, having bowled as many as three balls during an over while playing for KXIP against Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and also mixed it up in a similar manner while playing for Nottinghamshire in the English county championship.

His variations with the ball will no doubt be important as India aim to win their first ever pink ball Test match that begins at the Eden Gardens later this week against Bangladesh.

