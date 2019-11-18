Ravichandran Ashwin Posts Funny Clip of Him Bowling Left Handed Ahead of Second Test
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has never been one to take himself too seriously, always up for a laugh on and off the field. And ahead of the pink ball Test in Kolkata, Ashwin posted a video of himself bowling left-handed that had Twitter in splits.
