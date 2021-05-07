Ravichandran Ashwin Ready to Buy N95 Masks For Needy, Asks Fans to Avoid Using Cloth Mask

As India battles against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, senior Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday offered to buy the N95 masks for those who cannot afford them. The offspinner on Friday in a Tweet urged his fans to not use cloth mask and asked them to wear two masks.

Responding to his Tweet, when a user pointed out that there are many people who cannot afford the N95 mask, the leading India spinner offered to do his bit as the country continues to struggle against coronavirus.

A single N95 mask starts from 70rs , A normal surgical mask costs 10rs which we can't and shouldn't use for more than 8 hours. People who suffer to get food, people who have low income , how can they afford this? Solution? — @im_manoj (@im_mano12) May 7, 2021

He also urged his followers about how he can distribute masks among those in the need.

Ashwin, who was active on Twitter on Friday, also urged fans to maintain a safe distance from each other in public space and to get vaccinated as early as possible.

I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. ( no cloth masks pls) . The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let’s not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India — MASK UP INDIA ( NO CLOTH MASKS PLS)🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

Earlier, Ashwin had pulled out from the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in order to help his family in the battle against COVID-19. He was part of the Delhi Capitals squad and withdrew from the league after several members of his family tested positive for coronavirus.

He played five games for Delhi in IPL 2021 and managed to pick just one wicket. His bowling average was above 100 and his economy rate was 7.73.Overall, the spinner has played 159 matches in the Indian Premier League and picked 139 wickets at an impressive average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.90.

Ashwin started his IPL career with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in 2009. In his first season, he played two games and picked as many wickets.

Ashwin represented Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) after CSK was suspended from IPL for two seasons – IPL 2016 and 2017. Later, he moved to Kings XI Punjab, now renamed as Punjab Kings. And currently, he is part of the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals squad.

