Ravichandran Ashwin Should Have Been the First-choice Spinner in the Nottingham Test: Venkatapathy Raju

The Nottingham Test between India and England ended in a draw after day five of the game was completely washed out due to rain. Team India delivered an outstanding performance in the first Test and were the favorites to win the contest. However, the visitors were continuously haunted by the questions surrounding the snub of the veteran spin all-rounderRavi Ashwin.

The Virat Kohli-led side decided to play with the combination of four pacers and one spinner in the first Test match. Ravindra Jadeja was picked ahead of Ashwin in the playing XI, which raised many eyebrows in the cricket fraternity. Ashwin is the most successful Indian spinner of recent times and had performed considerably well during the WTC Final against New Zealand in June at Southampton.

ALSO READ | India vs England, 2nd Test Preview: Ashwin in Focus as Tourists Eye Batting Improvement at Lord’s

Former Indian cricketer Venkatapathy Raju was one among many in the cricket fraternity who criticized the team management for dropping Ashwin. Raju believes that India will have to answer various tough questions if they snub someone who has taken 400 wickets in Test format. The veteran cricketer gave an example of Sourav Ganguly picking Harbhajan Singh ahead of Anil Kumble to explain the reason behind Jadeja’s inclusion in the playing XI.

“When Harbhajan was doing well, Sourav got him in and Kumble also had to go through this. We all feel Ashwin should have been part of the XI, as he is a wicket-taking bowler. Ashwin should have been the first-choice spinner,” Raju was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the first Test match, Jadeja failed to pick any wickets across both innings. However, he justifies his position in the team by smashing a gritty 56 off 86 deliveries to help India post 278 runs on the scoreboard in the second innings.

ALSO READ | India’s Predicted XI For 2nd Test vs England: Should Virat Kohli Make Any Changes For Lord’s?

Further in the interaction, Raju also opened up on the battle between Kohli and James Anderson. The Indian skipper was left disappointed in the first Test as he was dismissed on a golden duck. Kohli’s dismissal against Anderson also reminded many fans of the 2014 English tour when the Indian batsman succumbed to a torrid outing.

Raju believes that the battle between Kohli and Anderson is one of the most happening contests of the cricket fraternity and the fans always look forward to it. The former cricketer is also positive about Kohli making a comeback in the series and scoring tons of runs for his team.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here