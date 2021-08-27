Ravichandran Ashwin Tries Being a Southpaw at Nets; Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Cheeky Remark

India prepared to retain the combination that sealed them a win at Lord’s. However, things took a surprising turn for the visitors when they moved to Headingley that had very little grass on the pitch. While this indicates an open door for R Ashwin, there is no official confirmation on his return. Once the management is convinced of the behaviour of the pitch on the morning of the day’s play, a final call on Ashwin’s inclusion is likely to be taken.

The star all-rounder was recently spotted batting in the nets. Ashwin posted a few pictures of himself playing during a practice session. The ace India off-spinner surprised his fans with a twist as he was seen batting in the photos. Ashwin captioned the images, “The desire to ignite something different every day never burns out," followed by multiple emojis.

Ashwin’s Delhi Capitals’ teammate Shikhar Dhawan was impressed with the 34-year-old’s refreshed stint. Dhawan commented, “Looking great as a left-hander, bro. Classy.”

Ashwin has been benched for the first three Tests in the ongoing series against England.

Virat Kohli had spoken about the pitch condition and reasoned Ashwin’s exclusion from playing XI. Ahead of the third Test, Kohli expressed that it was surprising that the pitch did not have enough grass.

Commenting on any likely changes in the team combination, “Anything is possible, we name a 12 and on the day, we have a look at the pitch, accordingly, we will go in with the right combination. We don’t have any reason to change anything. Unless anyone has a niggle which hasn’t been the case over the past few days. There’s no reason to change a winning combination.”

So far, India are leading 1-0 in the series. However, Kohli and company struggled on the first day when they decided to bat first after they won the toss. In the 1st innings, India were all-out for a 78. With no luck from the bowling attack, the visitors saw the home team earning a lead of 345 runs at the end of Day 2.

