Ravichandran Ashwin Welcomes his New Twitter Follower in a Unique Way

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the premier bowlers on which the Indian Team captain relies for scaping wickets and halting runs of the opposition. Ashwin enjoys a tremendous fan following for his performances with both bat and ball. Apart from this, the cricketer has also attracted followers from his strong sense of humor, which he often puts to display while interacting with the press, his fans, or fellow teammates. The 34-year-old cricketer removed his name from his official Twitter handle and wrote ‘Mask up and take your vaccine’ along with three emojis including folded hands and the Indian flag.

The off-spinner has more than 10 million followers on Twitter, but he got one more unexpected follower in the form of Suryakumar Yadav, who is also famous as SKY. Ashwin welcomed SKY in his own witty way. Posting a screenshot, that read ‘Suryakumar Yadav followed you,’ Ashwin wrote that ‘SKY is the limit.’

SKY himself recently made headlines for mocking fellow teammates, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer. During an interview, which was posted on Mumbai Indians’ official Twitter handle, SKY revealed that Chahal has been requesting him for his bat, but he hasn’t given it to him yet as it’s heavy. He further trolled him by saying that he has often told the RCB spinner that because he is so thin, he will not be able to hold his bat.

Many Indian cricketers have been making headlines for their witty replies and currently, Ashwin is on top. The cricketer recently became the fastest player to scalp 400 Test wickets during India series victory against England.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Both the players were last seen in IPL 2021 before it was temporarily suspended after several COVID positive cases came to light in some franchises’ bio-bubbles. After spending quality time with their families, the duo along with other teammates are all set to depart to play the ICC World Test Championship final (WTC) in England. It will be followed by five-match Test series against England in August.

 

