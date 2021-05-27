Ravichandran Ashwin & Wife Prithi React on Sexual Harassment Stories from Chennai Schools

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi Narayanan have never elude from voicing their opinions straightforwardly. Recently, the couple has put forth their views on the sexual harassment stories surrounding the Chennai schools. The incidents came to light after a teacher from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) was detained on allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour. Earlier, Ashwin tweeted about how heartbreaking the news was as he had been a student of the school in the past. And more so, because he is a father of two young girls.

Now, Prithi expressed her take on the same. Releasing a post on Instagram, the star wife seemed furious. She wrote that the stories of sexual harassment from schools such as PSBB are not only shocking, but heartbreaking too. She emphasised the need for schools and colleges to build a safe and secure environment for students. She mentioned that our legal system should enforce such laws that promise justice to victims and punishment to perpetrators.

Furthermore, Prithi pointed out how childhood trauma can cause irreplaceable damage to child’s psyche and can scar them for a lifetime. In the end, she hoped the children who have reported abuse would get all the help and support from their parents.

She shared the post on May 26 on the occasion of her birthday. Her followers appreciated Prithifor putting forthher views on social media.A few days back, Ashwin too shared a tweet and wrote that Rajagopalan, the culprit, is one name that has come out today, but there may be many who have not been out in public yet. In order to stop such incidences from happening in the future, we need a complete overhaul of the system. He also suggested the dire need to create an ecosystem that encourages children to report even the smallest incidences that make them uncomfortable, without being fearful.

Been a couple of disturbing nights, not only as an old student of PSBB but also as a father of 2 young girls. Rajagopalan is one name that’s come out today, but to stop such incidences all around us in the future, we need to act and need a complete overhaul of the system. pic.twitter.com/JRKZ3QOgeM — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) May 25, 2021

Rajagopalan, the professor of Commerce in PSBB,was accused of sending suggestive texts, walking into an online class in a towel, slut-shaming students and other serious accusations about his overall inappropriate conduct towards female students.

