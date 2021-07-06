Ravichandran Ashwin's Date with Tennis at Wimbledon; Check Pics

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took some timeout and was among the crowd at Wimbledon. Ashwin, who is quite active on social media, posted a picture on social media. “Still high on tennis from yesterday," he captioned the post which you can check out below. It’s all about enjoying time with loved ones during a three-week break for Indian players. After the tough defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the cricketers have been making the most of their life outside the bio-bubble. Holidaying around the beautiful country of England with family can surely help restore the vigour for a crushed Team India. Social media is privy to some of the off-field fun moments that the Indian players are currently engaging in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

Ravi Ashwin Hibernate and Rejuvenate

The most recent update came from spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also spending time around various tourist attractions in the country. He is accompanied by his beautiful wife, Prithi and their kids, Akhira and Adhya. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Test series against England, starting August 4, the India off-spinner posted a lovely selfie with his family. He wrote, “Hibernate and rejuvenate," followed by heart-eyed emojis and tagged his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

A few days ago, Ashwin spent some time by the ocean. He captioned the video on Instagram, “When ocean meets the sky with the life of Ram,” and credited his wife, Prithi for the capture.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here