'Ravichandran Ashwin's Form Ahead of The T20 World Cup Is A Positive Sign': Pakistan Batter

Pakistan’s veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin’s good form will be beneficial for team India ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ashwin is currently seen in the on-going T20I series against West indies. He has made his comeback in the T20 format after eight months. The Indian off spinner looked promising with his good bowling as he picked up three wickets at a strike rate of 24 with an economy rate of 6.66 in the three games.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

While speaking about Ashwin, Akmal said on his YouTube channel, that the off spinner is in a good form and he’s likely to be a positive sign for India in the coming World Cup. Further, the Pakistan keeper was also quite impressed by the bowling variations showed by Ashwin against the Windies.

“Ravichandran Ashwin is a proven campaigner and his form ahead of the T20 World Cup is a positive sign for Indian cricket. He impressed once again with his variations,” said Akmal.

Akmal hailed the 35-year-old spinner, saying that he has been a match-winner and his presence in middle overs give more strength to the team.

“He has a lot of experience playing T20 cricket and is a matchwinner. It adds to the confidence of the team when you have someone like Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl in the middle overs,” said Akmal.

In the third T20I, India batter Suryakumar Yadav showcased an aggressive approach with the bat and helped India to chase the target quite easily. His performance mesmerised everyone and Pakistan cricketer is no different. Akmal appreciated Yadav for his skills and complemented his shot selection

ALSO READ: “He Will Be The Future World No.1 in T20Is”: K Srikkanth’s Comment on Young India Pacer

“Suryakumar showcased his skills and played a brilliant knock. His shot selection was very good. He would have scored a lot more runs from the same number of balls if Shreyas Iyer hadn’t got out at the other end. He slowed down a bit after Iyer’s dismissal,” said Akmal.

While Akmal was quite appreciative of Ashwin, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth had different thoughts about him.

Srikkanth questioned Ashwin’s position in the T20I squad against West Indies as he feels that his inclusion was quite confusing. “It is a big question. Regarding Ashwin, I am totally confused. Why was he dropped, then why did he not play the T20 in England and then suddenly why is he in the T20s for the West Indies? It is confusing for all of us,” Srikkanth said.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here