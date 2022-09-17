Ravichandran Ashwin's Master Class Reel on "How to Shine a Cricket Ball" Breaks the Internet | Watch

The ‘Kala Chasma’ trend has spread like a forest fire on the Internet with many individuals across the world incorporating their version of the fad. India’s veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to join the long list and jumped on to the trend by posting rib-tickling Reels on Instagram.

In the hilarious reel, Ashwin, who is known for his in-depth knowledge of the game, is seen giving an amusing lesson on “how to shine a cricket ball” to a couple of his comedian friends. The first guy rubbed the ball on his face, while the second one buffed the ball against his sleeve. The master then chose to demonstrate how it was done, as Ashwin brushed the ball against his pants, syncing it perfectly to the beats of the popular song.

“When comedians and cricketers reel it for Kala chasma”, Ashwin wrote in the caption.

The spin maestro’s entertaining reel has left his fans in splits. The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered over 40,000 likes on Instagram. Notably, Ashwin shared the video on the eve of his birthday as the veteran cricketer turns 36 on Saturday, September 17.

This is not the first time that an individual from the sporting community has contributed to the viral trend. Earlier the Indian cricket team and the Hong Kong men’s squad have all celebrated their triumphs by grooving to the famous track in their own unique ways.

On the cricketing field, Ravichandran Ashwin will make his glorious comeback in the shortest format of the game. He has been named in team India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Following his average performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup, several experts voiced their displeasure on the veteran’s inclusion. However, the Indian team management have bestowed their trust in the seasoned off-spinner and backed the carom-ball expert to succeed in Australia.

Ashwin had not featured in a T20 match for the men in blue since March. He then returned to the Indian roster for the series against the West Indies and was subsequently given a chance in the Asia Cup 2022, culminating in his selection in India’s T20 World Cup team.

He will want to adapt quickly to Australian conditions and bring out his A-game for the world cup, where India will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24

