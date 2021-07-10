Ravindra Jadeja Aces the Swag Game with These Stylish Pictures

Ahead of the start of the Test series against England next month, stars of the Indian cricket team have been enjoying their time off from international cricket. This off time has become a delight for all the fans as the cricketers have been treating them with various new posts and pictures on social media platforms. Now, India’s spill bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shared a picture of himself from one of his recent outings. The star cricketer looked absolutely stylish dressed in his blue denim jacket and a pair of black ripped jeans. Posting the two pictures on his Twitter timeline, Jadeja write, “It’s cool being me," along with an emoji of a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

Its cool being me😎 pic.twitter.com/RZltjBsNXA— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 9, 2021

Reacting to the pictures, fans flooded the reply section complementing the stylish avatar of “Sir Ravindra Jadeja”.

“Haa, of course looking like cool guy,” commented another follower. Meanwhile, some of the users Tweeted complementing his cricketing skills and called him the “best all-rounder." The Tweet featuring the pictures has so far received over 31 thousand likes on the microblogging site.

Earlier, Jadeja had shared an Instagram post where he was seen enjoying his coffee at a local coffee shop in England. The cricketer dressed casually in a black hoodie complemented by a cap and a pair of olive-green joggers.

Jadeja was part of the Indian playing eleven that played against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final last month. The Indian squad is currently on a 3-week break that was given to them after the completion of the WTC final.

The team led by Virat Kohli is slated to take on the host England in an upcoming five-match red-ball series that will begin on August 4 with the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This series between Indian and England will also mark the start of the second edition of the World Test Championship.

