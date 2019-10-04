Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Second Fastest Indian to 200 Test Wickets

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja became the second fastest Indian bowler behind teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to 200 Test wickets

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Jadeja reached the landmark when he dismissed South Africa opener Dean Elgar, who scored a fine 160.

jad1

Jadeja took 44 matches while Ashwin needed 37 matches. Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble needed 46 and 47 matches respectively to reach 200 wickets.

Jadeja is also the fastest left-arm bowler to achieve this, ahead of Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath and Australia’s Mitchell Johnson.

jad2

He made his Test debut in 2012 and has since gone onto become a vital member of the Indian team, especially when playing at home. Recently, he also displaced Ashwin as India’s preferred spinner in overseas conditions,

He has also played 156 ODIs, picking 178 wickets but he is more lethal in Test matches where he averages 23.89.

