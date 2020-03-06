Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 10: MAL VS HK

live
MAL MAL
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202012:30 IST

3rd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

06 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

06 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Ravindra Jadeja Denied Permission to Play Ranji Trophy Final by Sourav Ganguly

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been denied permission to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Cricketnext Staff |March 6, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja Denied Permission to Play Ranji Trophy Final by Sourav Ganguly

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been denied permission to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Jadeja has been an integral part of the ODI set-up in recent times and will likely be training with the national team for the South Africa series during the Ranji Trophy final.

The final begins on March 9 while India's first ODI against South Africa takes place on March 12.

“I spoke to him [Ganguly] and was told that the board can’t allow Jadeja to play Ranji as country comes first,” Jaydev Shah, the SCA president was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“If BCCI wants people to watch their premier domestic cricket then no international game should be held during Ranji final, henceforth. It’s my suggestion. Will BCCI keep an international match during IPL? No, because it gives money.

"Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window.

“I would have loved to see him (Jadeja) play the Ranji Trophy final for us, why only Jadeja, I would have loved to see Mohammad Shami (for Bengal) also."

Saurashtra will, however, have the services of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for the final. Bengal, who are the other team contesting the final, will be able to field Wriddhiman Saha in the summit clash.

bccibengalranji trophyRanji Trophy 2019-20Ranji Trophy finalRavindra Jadejasaurashtrasourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more