Ravindra Jadeja Expresses Interest in Captaining CSK When Dhoni Quits

Chennai Super Kings will resume their IPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians, and they are currently placed second on the points table. After a forgettable IPL campaign last season, CSK bounced back in some style under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. However, MS Dhoni, despite all his fitness and ability, is at the fag end of his career which also means that CSK will have to name a new captain in the upcoming seasons.

Ahead of the second phase of the IPL, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has dropped hints about taking up the role. In a tweet, that has now been deleted Jadeja said he would like to be CSK’s captain when Dhoni calls it a day. This tweet has now been deleted, but fans took a screenshot of the tweet.

In this tweet, Jadeja wrote 8, responding to this query which means that he would like to succeed Dhoni as the captain of the side. It needs to be mentioned here that Dhoni’s jersey number is 7 while Jadeja’s jersey is 8.

In the ongoing IPL season, Jadeja has scored 131 runs in 7 matches at an average of 131. He has also picked up 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.70. As far as his IPL career is concerned, the all-rounder has scored 2290 runs in 191 matches and his batting average is 26.62. With the ball, he has picked up 120 wickets.

While has been an important member of CSK, it will be interesting to see the captain the franchise appoints. Suresh Raina has led the side in Dhoni’s absence, but he too is nearing the end of his career. Several senior players could well be playing their last season and hence, Jadeja could well emerge as a viable option to lead the side.

