Ravindra Jadeja Fails to Make Cut For India's T20 World Cup Squad Due to Knee Injury

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missed out on a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup after sustaining a knee injury which also ruled him out of the Asia Cup mid-tournament. Jadeja underwent successful knee surgery and he posted a couple of photos on Instagram to share the news.

The BCCI on Monday announced his squad for the upcoming T20 WC where Jadeja didn’t find the place as he will not be able to recover from injury in time for the tournament. The All India Selection Committee picked Axar Patel as a like-to-like replacement for Jadeja in the 15-member squad.

Jadeja posted a photo on Instagram after his successful surgery and said that he will start his rehab soon to get back on the field.

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote.

The southpaw provides a good balance to the Indian team with his all-round abilities. He is arguably the best fielder in world cricket at moment.

A report in TOI suggested that Jadeja actually picked up the injury while doing some underwater training which has caused the alarm bells among the top brass in BCCI who are now demanding an investigation into the whole matter. They are fuming and wanted to know how it happened.

“He had to balance himself on some kind of a ski-board as part of an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to a surgery,” sources in the know of developments told TOI.

“What’s surprising here is, Head Coach Rahul Dravid hasn’t ‘lost his cool’ given how the injury occurred. Ideally, one would have expected Dravid to question this entire process. All said, the bottomline is – India will travel to Australia without Jadeja,” sources add.

Meanwhile, India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only a few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the multi-nation tournament in the UAE due to respective injuries, return for the marquee event will bolster the team’s fast bowling ranks. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other two pacers in the squad, along with the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.



India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

