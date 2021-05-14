Ravindra Jadeja Gets First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead of England Tour

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba got their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rajkot on Friday. Pictures of the duo receiving their vaccines made rounds in social media.

Jadeja is a part of the India squad set to tour England for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and then the five-Test series against England. Jadeja was injured midway through the Test series in Australia and missed the home series against England earlier in the year as well. Jadeja made a comeback in the IPL and had a good season for Chennai Super Kings. He made heads turn when he smashed a half-century and picked up three wickets against RCB. It included smashing Harshal Patel for 36 runs in a 37-run last over.

Jadeja joins the list of Indian cricketers to receive their first shots of vaccines before the tour of England. India captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane are others to have received their vaccines.

Jadeja could be facing a battle with R Ashwin for a spot in the playing XI, given India have a problem of plenty for most positions.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid believes both could find a place in the XI.

“Yeah, why not (Ashwin and Jadeja in XI)? I mean, India has had success with that kind of line-up and especially with the way Ashwin and Jadeja have been batting at the moment, it gives them the best all-round balance. Once Hardik Pandya couldn’t bowl, India didn’t have anyone for that seam-bowling allrounder’s slot. If it’s a good summer and if it gets dry and pitches turn in England as well, India have the option of playing two really good spinners,” Dravid said in a webinar organised by Live Aid India, a trust to help those affected by Covid-19, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

