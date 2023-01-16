Ravindra Jadeja Hints at Return, Posts Picture of India Test Jersey With Caption 'Missed You, But Soon'

Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action since the Asia Cup last year. The star all-rounder was ruled out of competitive cricket after suffering a freak injury during an off-day training. Jadeja had to undergo a right knee surgery and as a result he failed to feature in the ICC T20 World Cup as well. Jadeja has now provided a big update on his return. The 34-year-old posted a picture of his Test Jersey with the Number 8 and Jadeja written on the back. “Missed you. But soon”, the caption of the tweet read.

After being on the sidelines for a long period, Jadeja is now expected to script his return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. The fixture between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu is scheduled to start from January 24. It is believed that some gametime in the Ranji Trophy will ultimately help Jadeja in regaining his fitness ahead of India’s series against Australia.

Jadeja, who is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, was named in the 17-member Test squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

This series is important from the standpoint of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with both teams eager to book their berth in the summit clash. Australia and India currently stand first and second respectively in the ICC Men’s Test Team rankings.

In the last few years, Ravindra Jadeja has cemented his place as an integral part of the Indian cricket team with his sensational all-round prowess. The 34-year-old all-rounder has so far scored a total of 2523 runs and claimed 242 wickets in 60 Test matches for Team India.

In the 50- over format, Jadeja has picked up 189 wickets and scored 2447 runs after playing 171 matches. Team India management would also hoping that Jadeja can maintain his fitness for the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place in India in 2023.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise have also retained Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the IPL 2023 edition. The Saurashtra player was their captain in the 2022 edition but left the leadership role midway through the campaign.

