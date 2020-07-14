In the last week, one of the most discussed topics was Ben Stokes vs Jason Holder – the battle of the best all-rounders. Jason Holder came out on top in Southampton and Stokes will be waiting to set the record straight in Old Trafford.
However closer home, former spinner Dilip Doshi observed that Ravindra Jadeja is the best all rounder India have across formats.
‘I consider him best among the lot,’ says Dilip Doshi about Ravindra Jadeja.
Jadeja has become a key part of the Virat Kohli-led team with significant contributions with the bat and ball along with his excellent fielding skills.
Doshi also rated Jadeja's abilities as a spinner very highly on an online chat session with the Playwrite Foundation.
"I consider him best among the lot. I will play him all the time," said the former spinner about Jadeja.
Doshi also praised leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, "Kuldeep is a great talent. The more he bowls, the better he will become."
Cricketing almanac Wisden recently named Jadeja as India’s Most Valuable Player in Test cricket in the 21st century.
“After all, he’s not even always an automatic pick in their Test team. However, when he does play he is picked as a frontline bowler and has batted as high as No 6 —contributing to a very high match involvement,” reported Wisden quotingCricViz’s Freddie Wilde.
The India all-rounder with a rating of 97.3 was also rated as the second most valuable Test player worldwide.
Former Australian captain Steve Smith in June, during an Instagram Q and A session with fans, heaped praise on Jadeja, called him the best fielder in current time. Smith said this when a user asked who he considered the best in fielding.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ravindra Jadeja is India's Best Spinner Across Formats: Dilip Doshi
Doshi also praised leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings