Ravindra Jadeja is India's 'Most Valuable Player' of 21st Century, Second on World List

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as country's 'Most Valuable Player' of the 21st century by Wisden, In the last two years, Jadeja's contribution to the team has been immense, be it with the ball or ball, or while fielding.

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Only last year, he became second fastest Indian to bag 200 wickets -- in 44 Tests. His feat was behind R Ashwin's efforts -- he achieved the feat in 37 matches.

To analyse the all-rounder's performance, Wisden used CricViz, a detailed analysis tool in cricket.

As per the tool, Jadeja emerged as the second most valuable player, behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

“It might come as a surprise to see Ravindra Jadeja, India’s spin-bowling all-rounder, feature as India’s number one. After all, he’s not even always an automatic pick in their Test team. However, when he does play he is picked as a frontline bowler and has batted as high as No.6 – contributing to a very high match involvement,” Cricviz’s Freddie Wilde told Wisden.

“The 31-year-old’s bowling average of 24.62 is better than Shane Warne’s and his batting average of 35.26 is better than Shane Watson’s. His batting and bowling average differential of 10.62 runs is the second-best of any player this century to have scored more than 1,000 runs and taken 150 wickets. He is an all-rounder of the very highest quality,” he added.

Out of the 49 Tests he has played in, he has scored 1869 runs including a ton and 14 half-centuries. His only ton came against the West Indies in 2018, at Rajkot. As far as his bowling is concerned, he has 213 wickets to his credit. He has nine five wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

muttiah muralitharanMVPR AshwinRavindra JadejaShane Watson

