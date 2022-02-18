Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah to Return for Sri Lanka Series; Virat Kohli Could Skip T20Is - Reports

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make a comeback into the national team after being sidelined since the first India-New Zealand Test late last year.The 33-year-old is almost certain to make a comeback in the Test squad and could even be part of the T20 series, according to Cricbuzz.

According to the publication, Jadeja who was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy has landed in Lucknow, where the first of the three Twenty20 games is scheduled to be played, on February 24. The southpaw is believed to be undergoing quarantine in a hotel so as to be available for the series if picked.

Not just Jadeja, reportedly Jasprit Bumrah could make his comeback this coming series after being rested frmo the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said on January 26 that Bumrah was rested for West Indies series along with Mohammed Shami and Jadeja, it said, was “undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is (vs West Indies)."

The squad announcement for the upcoming Sri Lanka series is likely to be made in a day or two, which means the selectors will name India’s Test team skipper who will take over the reins after Virat Kohli stepped down last month. Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma is likely to be given the responsibility to lead Team India in whites as well.

Also, Virat Kohli could be rested for the T20 matches against Sri Lanka according to Cricbuzz but the former India skipper will be back for the Test series, meaning he will play his 100th Test in Mohali if he is picked for the match.

