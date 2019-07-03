India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his comments that Jadeja was a ‘bits and pieces player’ whose inclusion he did not favour in the Indian playing XI. When asked for his view on whether Jadeja should replace one of the wrist spinners, Yuzuvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav who had forgettable outings against England in India’s defeat, Manjrekar told IANS:
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner. You never actually base your judgements on exceptional results. India losing to England was an exceptional result. Spinners going for runs is exceptional and you have to understand that."
Manjrekar’s comments were made ahead of the game against Bangladesh that India went on to win. While Kuldeep was left out of the playing XI, his spot went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, keeping Jadeja on the bench. Jadeja, who is yet to feature in the playing XI at the World Cup but has taken a couple of brilliant catches as a substitute fielder, lashed out at the former Indian batsman in a scathing comment on Twitter, accusing him of “verbal diarrhoea”
Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019
Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar
In a career spanning nine years, Manjrekar played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India, scoring 2043 & 1994 runs respectively in the two formats. He retired in 1997 and has since forged a career as a broadcaster and columnist.
Irate Ravindra Jadeja Lashes Out at Sanjay Manjrekar for “Verbal Diarrhoea”
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings