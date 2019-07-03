starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

3 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Irate Ravindra Jadeja Lashes Out at Sanjay Manjrekar for “Verbal Diarrhoea”

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Irate Ravindra Jadeja Lashes Out at Sanjay Manjrekar for “Verbal Diarrhoea”

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his comments that Jadeja was a ‘bits and pieces player’ whose inclusion he did not favour in the Indian playing XI. When asked for his view on whether Jadeja should replace one of the wrist spinners, Yuzuvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav who had forgettable outings against England in India’s defeat, Manjrekar told IANS:

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner. You never actually base your judgements on exceptional results. India losing to England was an exceptional result. Spinners going for runs is exceptional and you have to understand that."

Manjrekar’s comments were made ahead of the game against Bangladesh that India went on to win. While Kuldeep was left out of the playing XI, his spot went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, keeping Jadeja on the bench. Jadeja, who is yet to feature in the playing XI at the World Cup but has taken a couple of brilliant catches as a substitute fielder, lashed out at the former Indian batsman in a scathing comment on Twitter, accusing him of “verbal diarrhoea”

In a career spanning nine years, Manjrekar played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India, scoring 2043 & 1994 runs respectively in the two formats. He retired in 1997 and has since forged a career as a broadcaster and columnist.

jadeja manjrekarOff The FieldRavindra JadejaSanjay Manjrekar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more