Ravindra Jadeja Only Second Indian to Pick 450 wickets and Score 4500 runs

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become only the second Indian player to have taken 450 wickets and scored over 4500 runs in international cricket. Before Jadeja, only former India captain Kapil Dev achieved the double. Jadeja achieved the feat after he picked a couple of wickets in the first innings against England.

Ravindra Jadeja accounted for the wickets of Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali. He has now taken 450 wickets in 273 matches of his overall international career. He has taken 5 wickets on 10 occasions. His best performance in Test cricket is 7 wickets for 48 runs.

At the same time, Jadeja has also scored 4716 runs at an average of 32 with a century that came in Test cricket. As far as Kapil Dev is concerned, he took 687 wickets in 356 matches and scored 9031 runs. The former Indian captain has also scored 9 centuries and has taken 5 wickets on 24 occasions.

In 168 ODIs, Jadeja has taken 188 wickets at an average of 37 and his best performance in a match is 5 wickets for 36 runs. In the shortest format, he has taken 39 wickets in 50 matches and his best figures read 3 wickets for 48 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was amongst the wickets after 5 innings in a Test match. He has been in good form with the bat and scored a 50 in the first innings of the first Test at Nottingham. He also scored a valuable 40 runs in the first innings of the second Test played at Lord’s.

