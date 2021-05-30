Ravindra Jadeja Opens up About World Cup Semi-final Celebration, Says 'Was Searching for Commentary Box'

Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best fielder and all-rounder in the world at present. What is astonishing is his longevity — he plays all three formats and contributes in all departments of the game, be it batting, bowling or fielding. For the last 12-13 years, he has displayed tremendous consistency and now is certainly the backbone of the Indian team.

But throughout his career he has had critics, who believe that Jadeja isn’t a complete player. One such statement was made by commentator Sanjay Manjrekar during the 2019 World Cup, where he called Jadeja, a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. Once again, the all-rounder rose to the occasion and slammed a fifty in the semi-final against New Zealand. Not only that, with his celebration he made it clear that the message reached his critics.

In an interview with the India Express, Jaddu, as he is commonly known, revealed what was going through his mind during that celebration.

Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at! (laughs).”

Jadeja also revealed one of the formulas in training that keeps him match-ready. Although quite unusual, it has worked wonders for the left-armer.

“I tell the fielding coach R Sridhar that I won’t take hard hits in training. I would be happier getting injured in a match than in training. I tell him to give relatively slow catches, I will manage in the match. I know how to react in a match situation. Because in the past, I have been drained out during fielding training with knocks on my fingers. Then, in the match, I would be worried ‘oh I hope that I don’t get it on the same spots again’. So, I don’t do high-intensity training in fielding.”

