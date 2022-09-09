Ravindra Jadeja Picked Up Knee Injury While Doing Under-Water Training; Angry BCCI Officials Demand Probe-Report

India got a jolt from the blue when the news broke that spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup tournament due to a knee injury. Subsequently, this news also trickled out that he will have to undergo surgery which means he is surely out of the T20 World Cup as it takes at least three to six months from fully recover from major surgery. Now, reports have confirmed that he has been indeed ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Furthermore, a report in TOI also says that Jadeja actually picked up the injury while doing some under-water training which has caused the alarm bells among the top brass in BCCI who are now demanding an investigation into the whole matter. They are fuming and wanted to know how it happened.

It all began when Jadeja was asked to undergo under-water training activity in the backwater of Team India’s swanky hotel in Dubai.

“He had to balance himself on some kind of a ski-board as part of an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to a surgery,” sources in the know of developments told TOI.

“What’s surprising here is, Head Coach Rahul Dravid hasn’t ‘lost his cool’ given how the injury occurred. Ideally, one would have expected Dravid to question this entire process. All said, the bottomline is – India will travel to Australia without Jadeja,” sources add.



Jadeja flew to Mumbai and underwent a successful knee surgery on Wednesday. The all-rounder thanked the BCCI, his teammates and others for showing support during the testing times.

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote.

