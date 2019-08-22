Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Antigua

22 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 7: CAY VS CAN

upcoming
CAY CAY
CAN CAN

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav to Receive Arjuna Awards

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav to Receive Arjuna Awards

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav will both be conferred with the Arjuna Award to recognise their outstanding performances for the national team in cricket.

The Arjuna Award, first bestowed by India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 1961, recognises sporting excellence, leadership qualities, and sportsmanship over the preceding four-year period.

A bronze statue of Arjuna, a scroll and a cash prize will be received by both players at a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

While Poonam is India’s leading wicket taker in T20Is, and is currently ranked third in the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, left-armer Jadeja is closing in on becoming the fifth Indian to score 1500 Test runs and take 200 Test wickets.

He also looks set to become one of the five to average more than 30 and less than 30 with the ball in international cricket.

Previous recipients of the award include Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

arjuna awardsOff The Fieldpoonam yadavRavindra Jadeja

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

CAN v CAY
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...