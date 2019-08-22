Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav to Receive Arjuna Awards

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav will both be conferred with the Arjuna Award to recognise their outstanding performances for the national team in cricket.
The Arjuna Award, first bestowed by India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 1961, recognises sporting excellence, leadership qualities, and sportsmanship over the preceding four-year period.
A bronze statue of Arjuna, a scroll and a cash prize will be received by both players at a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
While Poonam is India’s leading wicket taker in T20Is, and is currently ranked third in the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, left-armer Jadeja is closing in on becoming the fifth Indian to score 1500 Test runs and take 200 Test wickets.
He also looks set to become one of the five to average more than 30 and less than 30 with the ball in international cricket.
Previous recipients of the award include Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.
