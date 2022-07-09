Ravindra Jadeja Removes CSK Posts, Franchise Says 'All OK, Nothing Wrong'

A number of CSK fans were left shellshocked when they realized that Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts featuring the IPL franchise from Instagram. The relationship between the two has been rocky since Jadeja stepped down from the position of captain, leading to MS Dhoni retaking the responsibility during IPL 2022. Later on, Jadeja also missed out on the later part of tournament due to some injury, but the franchise refuted the claims of a rift even then. Therefore, hours after Jadeja’s act on Saturday, they have to come out yet again defending the CSK cricketer, saying that all is well.

“See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong,” a CSK official told news agency ANI.

India left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed posts related to his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the tournament, hinting that there is a rift going on between him and the franchise.

“Jadeja didn’t wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right,” pointed out a cricket fan on Twitter. Since then, social media has been abuzz with things not going fine between Jadeja and CSK.

Earlier this year, Jadeja, who was the first retention made by the franchise for INR 16 crores, was appointed as the CSK skipper with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni handing him the leadership duties ahead of the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

But Jadeja stepped down as the skipper after being at the helm for eight matches, with Dhoni getting back to captaining the side. “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.” said a release from CSK that time.

