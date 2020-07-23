Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Ravindra Jadeja Shares a Post on Social Media, Receives an Epic Reply From His IPL Franchise

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is one of the stylish players in the team. He is also quite active on social media. Recently, the all-rounder posted a picture of himself on social media, in which he can be seen dressed in a blazer, red T-shirt and white trousers.

Trending Desk |July 23, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
Sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, “Ready for my Netflix date.” Responding to his post, IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted, “Looks like a dress to kill, not chill.” Jadeja plays for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last month, the all-rounder, showing his creative side, posted a shayari for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni along with his photo. The picture shows Dhoni looking at a poster of Jadeja. “Tumhari nazron mein humne dekha ... ajab si chhahat jalak rahi hai (I saw an unusual love reflecting in your eyes),” wrote Jadeja.

Jadeja over the years has become an important part of the Indian team. He contributes not only with his balling or batting, but also fielding.

Last month, cricketing almanac Wisden named him India’s Most Valuable Player in Test cricket in the 21st century. The almanac made the announcement after analysing Jadeja’s performance using CricViz, a detailed analysis tool.

He was also rated as the second most valuable Test player worldwide. Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan grabbed the top spot on this list.

He will be seen donning CSK’s yellow jersey in the IPL, which will be played in the UAE from September 26 to November 7. Jadeja has clinched 213 wickets in 49 Tests and 187 in 165 ODIs. Besides, he has scored 1,869 runs in the longest format and 2,296 runs in the limited over cricket.

