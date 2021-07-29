Ravindra Jadeja Shares an Adorable Picture to Reveal his ‘Forever Love’

Other than his on-field heroics, Team India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is also known for his love for animals and especially the equestrian kind. The swashbuckling all-rounder is a proud owner of four stallions and the star player keeps sharing photos and thoughts about his love for horses regularly with his followers on social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Jadeja once again showed his love for the equines with an adorable picture he shared on Twitter. The photo features him with a horse and the southpaw captioned the post and wrote “Forever Love” with few emojis. Jadeja’s latest post, shows him holding the hair of a brown and white horse, which stood still in a lush green field. They are separated by a fence.

See it here:

His post garnered more than 51,000 likes on the microblogging site and his fans showered love on him in the comments section.

While many used a combination of emojis to show their appreciation, others shared heartfelt messages and wished him luck for the England series.

“Looks like you are enjoying the company,” one user commented.

Looks like he is enjoying your company @imjadeja ❤❤ https://t.co/pb5XSGTtJd— Dinesh kumar (@_dinesh_o) July 27, 2021

Another declared Jadeja GOAT – greatest of all time. “GOAT with a horse,".

Goat with a horse https://t.co/Lc0bCbTHPl— Rashmi (@msd_shreyas_) July 27, 2021

A third tagged former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and jokingly wrote “Hey Kevin, he’s obsessed with horse’s, can you gift him one.”

Heyy @KP24 he’s obsessed with horse’s, can you gift him one. #AskingForAFriend— Anirudh (@dannydanirudh) July 27, 2021

A fan from across the Indian border reacted, saying, “Best of luck for your series against England. Love from Pakistan."

Best of luck for ur series against England.Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰❤🇮🇳— Arslan Pakistani♡ (@Honestking786) July 27, 2021

Jadeja is currently part of the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against England. Both sides will lock horns in a five-match Test series starting on August 4. He will be keen to improve his performance in the longest format, as the all-rounder could not create much of an impact in either departments for the home side in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand. The southpaw scored just 31-runs (15 in the first and 16 in second innings) in the historic match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here