Ravindra Jadeja Shares Throwback Image of Him With 'No Beard' | See Post

Ravindra Jadeja has shared a major throwback image from his initial years of Indian Premier League where he’s clean-shaved and carrying what appears to be a Chennai Super Kings backpack. Jadeja, who has since embraced beard, seems to be a bit surprised at the image himself.

“No beard,” wrote the star India allrounder followed by a an emoji depicting shock.

The 32-year-old, who represents CSK, has been regularly sharing images and short video clips since the IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this month. From training in his home gym to spending time with his horses, Jadeja has been making the most of the forced-break before jetting off to UK for six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship followed by a five-match series against England.

Jadeja was one of the star performers for CSK before the season came to a grinding halt. The thee-time IPL winners bounced back in style after nearly avoiding wooden spoon last year when the event was held in the UAE.

Jadeja scored 131 runs and took six wickets as CSK won five of their seven matches and were second in the points table before the season was suspended.

His most memorable performance came against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he blasted an unbeaten 28-ball 62, an innings that featured four fours and five sixes. With the ball, the left-arm spinner later took 3/13 including the scalps of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Additionally, he also effected a run-out and was given player-of-the-match award.

Jadeja will hope to continue his form with the red-ball as well. He was part of India’s squad for the Australia tour earlier this year but injured his thumb which ruled him out of the fourth and final Test as the tourists went on to win the series 2-1.

He later underwent a surgery which ruled him out the home series against England that included four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

