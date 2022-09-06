Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Thanks BCCI, Teammates And Others For Support

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday as he posted a couple of photos on Instagram to share the news with everybody. Recently, Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and there have been some doubts over his place in the T20 World Cup squad if he failed to recover in time.

The all-rounder thanked the BCCI, his teammates and others for showing support during the testing times.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)



Jadeja played a crucial role in India’s thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage match of. The southpaw scored valiant 35 runs while batting at number 4 which stabilized the chase after top-order departure. While he didn’t get a chance to bat against Hong Kong but took 1/15 from his four overs with the ball and also affected a run-out of opposition captain Nizakat Khan as well.

Also Read | ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

A report on PTI suggested that Jadeja will not be available for the upcoming T20 World Cup as the surgery is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time.

“Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.



However, head coach Rahul Dravid in a press conference said that the team management will take the call on the matter later as they don’t want to jump to any conclusions at the moment.

“Jadeja, he has injured his knee. Obviously, he is ruled out for the Asia Cup. He’s under the care of the medical team, he has gone to see the doctors, he has gone to see the experts. The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don’t want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We’ll see how it goes,” Dravid said in the press conference.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here