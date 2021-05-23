- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
'Ravindra Jadeja Will be the 'X-Factor' for India in ICC World Test Championship Final'
Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja "will be the X-factor"
- IANS
- Updated: May 23, 2021, 2:54 PM IST
Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja “will be the X-factor” when India take on the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 onwards.
Had Cough Syrup Without Consulting Physio, Dad & I Responsible for it: Prithvi Shaw on Eight-month Ban
Panesar said on Saturday that while a lot will depend on how the International Cricket Council (ICC) prepares the pitch for the inaugural WTC final, “spinners will also play a crucial role” in the summit clash.
Shreyas Iyer Gives Injury Update Through Video, Suryakumar Yadav Posts Cheeky Comment
“For me, Ravindra Jadeja will be the X-factor. He’s been in terrific form in the Indian Premier League. If India decides to go with just one spinner, I’ll go with Jadeja instead of (Ravichandran) Ashwin as the spin-bowling option. Jadeja’s defensive bowling skill and being a left-armer give him an upper hand,” Panesar told media.
During the IPL 2021 season, which was postponed indefinitely on May 4 due to a breach in the bio-secure bubble, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jadeja amassed 131 runs at 162.32 and picked up six wickets.
Panesar who was a part of the England side between 2006 and 2013 and played a half century of Tests, taking 167 wickets, added that for the five-match Test series against India after the WTC final, England would bring in the home advantage and “go with green wickets”.
“Spinners will also play a crucial role in the WTC final in Southampton. We’ll have to see how the ICC prepares the pitch for the event. For the Test series, England will obviously go with a green wicket. But for the WTC final, I think the ICC should prepare a neutral wicket. It’ll be the perfect advertisement for the WTC if the final spans over 4 or 5 days,” Panesar said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
