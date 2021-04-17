Ravindra Jadeja Wishes For "Peace N Love" On His Fifth Wedding Anniversary, See Pictures

CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to wish his wife on the couple’s fifth marriage anniversary. “Happy 5th anniversary to us!! Let’s continue this journey with peace n love,” wrote Jadeja in a tweet and posted a picture from the day of his marriage. Jadeja got married to Riva Solanki in 2016.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Plays “The Ugly Duckling” In RCB’s “Supper Theatre” Laugh Riot, Watch Here

Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, is currently playing Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2021. A left-arm spinner who bats left-handed, Jadeja is often tagged as one of the best fielders globally.

In the recent match, Jadeja starred in CSK’s six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their second match of IPL 2021 where he affected a run out and took a splendid catch inches off the ground while diving forward at full stretch.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Jadeja’s acrobatics on the field resulted in a positive outcome for CSK bringing in two big wickets for the team. He helped dismiss Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and big-hitter Chris Gayle.

Jadeja’s athleticism and Deepak Chahar’s four wickets resulted in a clinical win for CSK as the collaborative effort of the two helped in restricting Punjab Kings to 106 for 8. In reply, the former three-time champions chased down the target in 15.4 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here