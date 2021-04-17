- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Ravindra Jadeja Wishes For "Peace N Love" On His Fifth Wedding Anniversary, See Pictures
Ravindra Jadeja wished for "peace n love" on his fifth wedding anniversary and shared a post on social media.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 4:04 PM IST
CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to wish his wife on the couple’s fifth marriage anniversary. “Happy 5th anniversary to us!! Let’s continue this journey with peace n love,” wrote Jadeja in a tweet and posted a picture from the day of his marriage. Jadeja got married to Riva Solanki in 2016.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Plays “The Ugly Duckling” In RCB’s “Supper Theatre” Laugh Riot, Watch Here
Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, is currently playing Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2021. A left-arm spinner who bats left-handed, Jadeja is often tagged as one of the best fielders globally.
In the recent match, Jadeja starred in CSK’s six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their second match of IPL 2021 where he affected a run out and took a splendid catch inches off the ground while diving forward at full stretch.
Jadeja’s acrobatics on the field resulted in a positive outcome for CSK bringing in two big wickets for the team. He helped dismiss Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and big-hitter Chris Gayle.
Jadeja’s athleticism and Deepak Chahar’s four wickets resulted in a clinical win for CSK as the collaborative effort of the two helped in restricting Punjab Kings to 106 for 8. In reply, the former three-time champions chased down the target in 15.4 overs.
